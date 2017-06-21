Teen Rocky ice addict choked woman until she was 'dead weight'

A 19-YEAR-OLD man who grew up around drugs and violence has been sentenced for choking his now former partner while high on ice.

Sean Kaleb Watson was on a suspended sentence and domestic violence order at the time of the choking offence.

Defence barrister Matthew Heelan said his client had a very disadvantaged childhood, surrounded by drugs and violence.

He said Watson lived with his parents in Biloela until he was 11 and then relocated to Yeppoon, where he lived in share accommodation with no adult role models.

During this time, he was smoking marijuana and by the time he was 15, he was using ice.

Ice was a catalyst in much of Watson's offending, listed in four-pages of criminal history involving mostly property, drug and nuisance offences.

"He was disengaged with education,” Mr Heelan said.

"He's never seemed to have had a chance.”

He said ice featured in the latest offences, where Watson assaulted his partner twice.

Crown prosecutor Molly Mahlouzarides said Watson breached the DV order between November 14-26 when he accused his partner, of cheating on him.

She said there was an argument, he pushed her to the ground, she got up and he then hit her twice in the head, resulting in two black eyes.

Watson assaulted his 24-year-old partner again in the early hours of November 26 when the couple accused each other of cheating, an argument erupted, he shoved her to the ground and when she got up, he grabbed her by the hair.

The court heard Watson then choked his partner and only released his grip when she "became dead weight”.

"She can't remember the defendant releasing his grip,” Ms Mahlouzarides said.

However, she did recall regaining consciousness and crawling on the ground to another part of the home and falling asleep.

The court heard the woman called her former partner the next morning after waking up and he drove her to the hospital.

"It (domestic violence) is very unmanly,” Judge Michael Burnett said.

Mr Heelan said his client was remorseful about his actions against his former partner.

He said Watson had undertaken a drug rehabilitation program while in prison as he realised how much drugs were impacting his life.

Mr Heelan said he planned to live with his mother and one of his two brothers when he was released, where there was a 'no drugs policy' at that house.

He said due to Watson having limited education and regular convictions imposed by courts since he became an adult, his career prospects were extremely limited.

Despite that, he had previously worked in various jobs and had the promise of work with a previous employer when released from custody.

The court heard Watson had previously served five months of a six-month suspended sentence after he failed a drug test while on parole.

Judge Burnett warned him he will be drug tested while he is on parole for the latest offences.

Watson was sentenced to a 19-month jail term for the choking offence and a two-month jail sentence that had been suspended was activated with Judge Burnett ordering it be served cumulative. The man was released on parole today as 207 days pre-sentence custody was taken into account.