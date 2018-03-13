Teen Rocky model shines a light on disadvantaged youth

Lydia Armstrong is making a name not just for herself in the modelling world but for a worthwhile charity.

LYDIA Armstrong is so much more than a pretty face.

A compassionate, thoughtful and intelligent 14 year old, Miss Armstrong is out to change the world, one catwalk at a time.

The outgoing and conscientious Gracemere teenager began modelling six months ago after yearning for the life of a model from a young age.

Miss Armstrong is making a name for herself not just as an ambassador for local businesses such as clothing brands We the Fearless and Atomic Beauty, plus beauty brand Charcoal Rescue.

She is also as an ambassador for change.

On April 5, Miss Armstrong will travel to Brisbane to compete in the Miss Diamond Australia competition along with 60 other aspiring stars.

"The national Miss Diamond pageant is a step away from your average... it celebrates diversity and the beauty of all women with no age, weight or height restrictions,” Miss Armstrong said.

"As part of the pageant you choose your own charity and fundraise for it and then go down on April 5 and compete in the grand finals.

"Ever since I was accepted in November, I have been doing fundraisers and getting as much money as I can for the charity I've chosen; Youth off the Streets.

"I chose Youth off the Streets because I feel privileged with my parents still being together, having a roof over my head, a lovely bedroom, a private school and food on the table.”

Miss Armstrong was struck with "sadness” when she realised so many children live in "broken homes or with no home to go to” and she decided to dedicate her pageant entry to the worthy cause.

Youth off the Streets is a non-denominational community organisation that assists disadvantaged young people who may be homeless, drug dependent or recovering from abuse.

Since the charity began in 1991, it has provided youth with 35 different services that include aboriginal programs, crisis accommodation, alcohol and other drug services, outreach and residential programs and counselling.

The charity began as a single food van delivering meals to Kings Cross' homeless and has grown to a major agency.

"My heart went out to that charity as I strongly believe every child deserves the education, the home and the life I was privileged to have,” she said.

Last Sunday, Miss Armstrong hosted her own mini pageant at Callaghan Park with friend and Rockhampton model, Chynna Williams, to raise money for the charity and provide local models with a "relaxed and laidback” introduction to the pageantry world.

"My mum, Lara, helped out a lot with finding a location and Chynna helped me run it,” Miss Armstrong said.

"It was just about getting together and we had raffle prizes and goodie bags for the entrants.

"We had a judging panel that included two judges; Kelly-Rae Smith from the Beef Australia who has a background in modelling and dancing, and Tegan from Atomic Beauty.

"We had 10 entrants and Dakota Lee Shaw - who is also competing in Miss Diamond - got first place.”

Win or lose, Miss Armstrong is excited for the chance to get her name out there, something she said she focused on when she attended the Blue Photography Festival in Brisbane in February.