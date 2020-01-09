Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.
Teen rolls 4WD, breaks leg

Jack Evans
9th Jan 2020 8:13 AM
A teenager has rolled his vehicle about 10km west of Westwood along the Capricorn Highway early this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said crews arrived on scene just before 6am.

Crews found the young man with leg and pelvis injuries, and he was transported to hospital shortly after in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the car was a four-wheel drive and the driver was momentarily trapped inside.

It was the police service’ understanding that the injured teen had a broken leg.

