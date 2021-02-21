Menu
Thangool crash Feb 2021
News

Teen rolls car multiple times after CQ party

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
21st Feb 2021 9:26 AM
Imagine coming across this in your paddock just after two o’clock in the morning?

The shocked occupants of a Thangool farm house near Mullers Rd alerted emergency services to a single-vehicle accident on Saturday morning.

The vehicle’s 17-year old driver remains in hospital, having rolled it “multiple” times.

The teenager is being assessed for spinal and internal injuries.

Investigations so far indicate that alcohol, speed and inexperience were contributing factors resulting in the vehicle rolling multiple times before coming to a stop 60 metres from the road in a paddock.

The parents of the injured boy support calls by all Emergency Services for drivers to consider their actions before more tragedies occur.

In this particular case, Police have established that the driver is believed to have been at a party at a private residence prior to driving and are awaiting the results of blood tests as part of their investigation.

Police urge young people who see one of their friends who is intoxicated intending on driving to take their keys from them.

Anyone intending on drinking alcohol at a function or party are encouraged to plan how they are going to get there and back.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

        New racks and lanes for Livingstone Shire bicycle riders

        Digital campaign supports CQ's remote, rural health workers

        House alarms foil Nth Rocky break-in attempt

        ON THIS DAY (2015): Cyclone Marcia forces CQ evacuations

