Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

House fire at woody point (7 News)
News

Teen rushed to hospital after house fire

by Erin Smith and Nathan Edwards
10th Nov 2020 3:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It took six firefighting crews to extinguish a blaze that engulfed a two-storey home at Woody Point.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said that one patient, a girl in her late teens, was being taken to Redcliffe Hospital with smoke inhalation.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said all occupants were accounted for and the blaze was under control by 1.53pm.

Multiple firefighting crews are working to control a blaze at a Woody Point home. IMAGE: 7 NEWS
Multiple firefighting crews are working to control a blaze at a Woody Point home. IMAGE: 7 NEWS

The QFES spokeswoman said Queensland Police and fire investigators were on scene trying to determine the cause of the blaze which started at about 1.05pm.

She said fire investigators are examining the solar panels.


A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were initially on scene fighting a fire at a two-storey brick home, with six crews attending in total.

Originally published as Teen rushed to hospital after house fire

More Stories

editors picks emergency house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Government steps in: Rockhampton to have by-election

        Premium Content Government steps in: Rockhampton to have by-election

        News Politicians demanded for Labor to resolve the unprecedented situation where the only other challenger for the role of mayor would automatically take over from Margaret...

        UPDATE: ‘Rubberneckers’ collide near North Rocky crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: ‘Rubberneckers’ collide near North Rocky crash

        Breaking Emergency crews were already near the scene as they tended to an earlier crash.

        UPDATE: Drivers unharmed in North Rocky crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Drivers unharmed in North Rocky crash

        Breaking A second crash also occurred just a short distance away from the original site.

        Former Rocky jockey in strife over text message

        Premium Content Former Rocky jockey in strife over text message

        News Stewards said strong consideration had to be given to the “potentially pernicious...