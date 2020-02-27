Menu
The scene of the incident in Parkinson. Picture: Peter Wallis
News

Teen seriously injured after being hit by car

by Danielle O’Neal
27th Feb 2020 8:49 AM | Updated: 9:35 AM
A TEENAGER has sustained serious injuries after been hit by a car in Brisbane's south.

Police were called to the scene on Bannockburn Cres and Algester Rd in Parkinson at 6.54am.

The P-plater’s car plowed through a fence and tree, narrowing missing a house. Picture: Peter Wallis
The boy was treated for serious injuries by critical care paramedics at the scene and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

It is understood after hitting the teen the car then drove through a fence.

The teenager’s shoe ended up on the roof after the crash. Picture: Peter Wallis
Algester Rd is blocked in both directions between Bannockburn Cres and Nottingham Rd.

Police advice motorists to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

