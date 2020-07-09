Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched an investigation following reports a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted last month.
Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched an investigation following reports a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted last month.
Crime

Teen sexually assaulted while sleeping

by Erin Lyons
9th Jul 2020 12:01 PM

A teenage girl has allegedly been sexually assaulted by a man, whom she only met that night, while staying at a friend's house in Sydney's north.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched an investigation following reports a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted last month.

A 51-year-old man was arrested in Belrose on June 7 and taken to Manly police station where he was released pending further investigations.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Manly Local Court today.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Manly Local Court today.

He was rearrested at Wyong Police Station on June 24 following further investigations and was charged with having sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 and 16.

Police allege the man was at the Belrose house to visit a woman who lives there and sexually abused the teenager while she slept on Saturday, June 6.

She woke during the alleged incident and told her friends, who alerted police.

The man was refused bail and appeared before Wyong Local Court on the same day, where he was granted conditional bail to appear before Manly Local Court today.

Originally published as Teen sexually assaulted while sleeping

More Stories

alleged sexual assault court crime teenager

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential: Number 1

        premium_icon Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential: Number 1

        News “We absolutely must deliver a similar quality of life to what young people know they can get in the more urban capitals. Otherwise we would never keep our kids here and...

        • 9th Jul 2020 12:39 PM
        • 9 ClintS3
        LNP candidates make case for boosting manufacturing in CQ

        premium_icon LNP candidates make case for boosting manufacturing in CQ

        News Candidates want to see manufacturers prosper but the LNP believes it has the best...

        • 9th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
        How new tech could help combat bushfire season

        premium_icon How new tech could help combat bushfire season

        Environment Its timely abilities and precise data could be key to preventing further...

        HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN: Police search for alleged attacker

        premium_icon HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN: Police search for alleged attacker

        Breaking Police have asked for public assistance to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a...