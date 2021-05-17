Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jake James Hayward told police he was willing to be tasered. Generic file photo.
Jake James Hayward told police he was willing to be tasered. Generic file photo.
News

Teen ‘shapes up’ to fight police officers at Yeppoon

Darryn Nufer
17th May 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police officers attending an incident at Yeppoon last month were confronted by a man who “shaped up” to fight them.

Jake James Hayward, 18, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to obstructing police.

The court heard that on the afternoon of April 6, police were called to Caroline Street in relation to another matter that did not involve Hayward.

When officers arrived, Hayward was standing in the street and he told them to “f--- off”.

He raised his fists at police, adopted a fighting stance, and said he was willing to be tasered.

During negotiations Hayward remained aggressive before he ran off.

He was subsequently located and arrested.

The court heard that Hayward, a casual labourer, had apologised to police for his actions and that he had no criminal history.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined him $400 and no conviction was recorded.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Yeppoon businesswoman pleads guilty to drugs charges

Disabled Yeppoon man’s friends ‘used him’ for drugs

Illegal campers busted at Shoalwater Bay

jake james hayward obstructing police tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lane closures in place for Rocky roadworks

        Premium Content Lane closures in place for Rocky roadworks

        News The Department of Transport and Main Roads will undertake material testing in parts of Rockhampton until the end of the month.

        Man suffers hand injury while using circular saw

        Premium Content Man suffers hand injury while using circular saw

        Breaking Queensland Ambulance Service transported the man to hospital.

        Revealed: 16 groups share in funding for upgrades, events

        Premium Content Revealed: 16 groups share in funding for upgrades, events

        Community Nine organisations shared $62,921 while an additional $13,800 went toward seven...

        LSC to vote on controversial Ironpot waste facility

        Premium Content LSC to vote on controversial Ironpot waste facility

        Council News The council is set to vote on a controversial waste management facility between...