Teenager rushed to hospital after shooting

A crime scene has been established at a home near Brisbane after a teen suffered a suspected gunshot wound. He has been rushed to hospital.

A TEENAGER has been shot at a house in Ipswich this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to an alleged shooting in Stuart Street in Goodna at 4.45pm.

A male patient in his late teens was transported in a stable condition to the Peter Alexander Hospital with critical care paramedics on board.

A neighbour who called the police said he heard an argument in the house before a single gunshot fired.

"I heard arguing in the house and then when I heard the gunshot I came out and called the police," he said.

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, said teenager was bleeding from his shoulder and initially tried to flee the scene.

"He tried to jump over the fence and that's when the police and ambulance showed up and they got him," he said.

"He was very lucky because it seemed like the bullet just passed through him."

Police have established a crime scene at the Stuart St property.