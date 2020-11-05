Teen slammed for marrying dementia patient

Tweets from the 19-year-old allegedly bragging about being a widow by 30 have been labelled both “vile” and “heartbreaking”.

Tweets from the 19-year-old allegedly bragging about being a widow by 30 have been labelled both “vile” and “heartbreaking”.

A teen bride in the United States has been slammed after she allegedly bragged about marrying a 90-year-old dementia patient.

The 19-year-old, who has since deleted her social media accounts, is accused of excitedly tweeting that she would be a widow by the time she's 30.

Screenshots of her tweets and messages, as well as photos of the wedding, were shared on Twitter and Reddit where the woman was blasted over her "heartbreaking" move.

"If we get married I would be the sole person who gets his inheritance," one screenshot allegedly shows the woman saying to a friend in a Twitter message.

The 19-year-old has been slammed online for allegedly marrying a man with dementia.

"Hell yes! One day closer to being widowed before 30," another tweet from the teen allegedly said.

In other screenshots the teen allegedly brags about her husband's step-grandson being older than her, while saying she is "genuinely happy" in the relationship.

According to one screenshot about the wedding from Facebook, the man had been her patient before she married him.

The teen's actions was condemned on Reddit where people urged those who knew more about the situation to report her to authorities.

"How is this legal?" one person asked, while another commented that it "needs to be investigated and annulled".

Others described it as "heartbreaking" and "vile" especially given the elderly man's wife and children are said to be all dead.

People online described it as ‘heartbreaking’.

BRIDE'S X-RATED WEDDING REQUEST SHOCKS

Last month another wedding also went viral for all the wrong reasons after a Facebook request for guests to stump up $30,000 in donations was shared on Reddit.

But the bride doesn't just expect guests to donate thousands of dollars out of the goodness of their hearts, explaining that the couple will provide increasingly racy favours in exchange for a money donation.

As well as funding their wedding the bride says that if "heaven forbid y'all are generous we will actually get to book our European tour" so the couple can "spend a month travelling, bar-hopping, swinging, and more".

The bride then outlines the "guest giving tiers" available for which those who donate can receive increasingly racy favours in exchange for their generosity.

The wedding post went viral after it was posted on Reddit. Picture: Reddit

A gift of $1500 to $2500 will give you a night with the couple and a bottle of wine while Lindt chocolates are fed to you.

For guests that spend the highest donation amount, $5000 to $6500, they will get the "ultimate prize, weekend getaway with (the groom) and I where we drown you in affection and spoil you".

Understandably the Facebook post got hundreds of comments on Reddit from people baffled that a couple would ever make such a request of their wedding guests.

"How do these people have friends to begin with?" one person commented, while another said having chocolates fed to you was "creepy".

Teen slammed for marrying dementia patient