Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG FINE: Ethan Wade Jasperse was caught speeding and evaded police.
BIG FINE: Ethan Wade Jasperse was caught speeding and evaded police. contributed
Crime

Teen slugged with $7630 fine for traffic offences

Tahlia Stehbens
by
2nd Apr 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNLICENCED teenager has been slugged with a $7630 fine after speeding past police, running a red light and evading police.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday heard Ethan Wade Jasperse, 19, was clocked doing 97km/h in a 60km/h zone in October last year.

When police turned to chase Jasperse he drove through a red light and sped away from officers when they tried to intercept the vehicle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said while Jasperse had limited history, evading police attracted a minimum 50 days in prison, or 50 penalty units.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said his client was just 18 at the time and was already on probation for other matters.

Jasperse was also disqualified from holding a licence for two years.

More Stories

buncourt crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Local power plants flagged in National Pollution Inventory

    premium_icon Local power plants flagged in National Pollution Inventory

    Environment Government report shows troubling figures out of two CQ power plants

    One Nation candidate claims preference deal could doom coal

    premium_icon One Nation candidate claims preference deal could doom coal

    Politics Rothery fears for coal industry if ONP don't win balance of power

    Cosplay mum prepares for weekend CapriCon event

    premium_icon Cosplay mum prepares for weekend CapriCon event

    News MERCURY Mowen on her elaborate creations: 'Anyone can do it'

    Call for coal windfall reinvestment into Browne Park Stadium

    premium_icon Call for coal windfall reinvestment into Browne Park Stadium

    Politics There's an extra billion in the bank thanks to Qld coal mining.