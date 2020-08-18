Menu
Teen speeding at 110km/hr on Musgrave St almost hit cop car

Kerri-Anne Mesner
18th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
AN 18-YEAR-OLD motorist who was speeding ‘home from the beach’ almost took out an unmarked police car as he drove through a red light at 110km/hr in a 60km/hr zone.

Dyrell Connor Smith, 18, pleaded guilty on August 17 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the police officers had been stationary at the Charles/ Musgrave street intersection and were accelerating after lights changed to green about 11.45pm on June 1 when they observed a white sedan approach them at high speed.

He said police heavily applied the brakes to avoid a collision.

Mr Fox said police intercepted Smith on East St and he told them he estimated his speed was 110km/hr.

He said Smith told police he was driving to a Wandal address from the beach, in his mother’s car.

Mr Fox said Smith admitted he saw the lights change to amber and then red, but felt he was going too fast to stop in time, and he thought the area was clear of other motorists.

“It is a serious example of driving at speed through an area managed by traffic lights,” he said.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said Smith was a lifeguard – a seasonal job – and anticipated he would be working again next month.

She said he has also applied for other jobs, including at Hastings Deering as an apprentice diesel fitter for which he required a driver’s licence.

The court heard Smith was not fined for speeding.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Smith was fortunate there was no crash and it was a police car.

She said she hoped this would be a wake-up call for Smith about his driving behaviour.

“When you do 100km/hr in that area, it is extremely dangerous,” Ms Beckinsale said.

She ordered Smith to pay a $1200 fine, disqualified him from driving for six months and no conviction was recorded.

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

