Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coast police are pleading for people to change their violent ways after a spike in assaults across the region. Photo: FILE
Coast police are pleading for people to change their violent ways after a spike in assaults across the region. Photo: FILE FILE
Crime

Teen stabbed, dropped at hospital lucky to survive

Shayla Bulloch
by
18th Mar 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER is "lucky to be alive" after he was stabbed multiple times and dropped off at hospital by a mystery driver.

About 2.30am on Saturday morning, a 19-year-old man was found at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital emergency department with multiple bleeding stab wounds to his body.

He was dropped at the hospital by a man in his 20s driving a small white hatchback car before he drove away.

The teenager required emergency surgery and is in a stable condition at hospital.

Sunshine Coast detectives hope to speak to the victim this morning about the incident and urge anyone with information to contact police.

More Stories

stabbing sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police sunshine coast univeristy hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New coal mine to employ up to 160 people

    premium_icon New coal mine to employ up to 160 people

    News A new coal mine is planning to start production by May 2021, operate for the next 20 years and employ up to 160 people.

    Have you ever dreamed of making a movie?

    premium_icon Have you ever dreamed of making a movie?

    Movies Here's your chance to enter the 2019 Capricorn Film Festival

    • 18th Mar 2019 10:59 AM
    'Love, compassion and kindness' the only way to conquer hate

    premium_icon 'Love, compassion and kindness' the only way to conquer hate

    News Islamic community given hundreds of tokens of support

    Construction watchdog’s next target

    premium_icon Construction watchdog’s next target

    Business QBCC takes aim at accountants keeping struggling builders afloat