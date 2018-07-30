Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen stabbed in the chest during disturbance

Frances Klein
by
30th Jul 2018 8:10 AM

A MALE in his late teens who was allegedly stabbed in the chest at a Tin Can Bay address was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital late Saturday night.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the patient had "a penetrating wound to the left side of the chest", but was transported in a stable condition.

A Gympie police spokesman said police from Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay attended a "disturbance involving a number of people" at a private address where a male had allegedly been stabbed just after 11.30pm.

A 15-year-old male was taken to the Gympie police station following the incident, he said.

airlifted editors picks gympie region police stabbed tin can bay
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Rocky's $575m residential plan most ambitious yet

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Rocky's $575m residential plan most ambitious yet

    News DEVELOPMENT was put on hold after being first approved by the council in 2013, but the wheels are turning again on the 2350 lot development.

    Man fights back after being held at knife point in Rocky

    Man fights back after being held at knife point in Rocky

    Crime POLICE hunt for two people who tried to rob a man this morning

    CQ business fined $31k for underpaying staff nearly $10k

    premium_icon CQ business fined $31k for underpaying staff nearly $10k

    Crime MINING company failed to pay welders' redundancy entitlements

    CQ support officer's story of survival inspiring others

    CQ support officer's story of survival inspiring others

    News 'It's not easy to ask, especially if you don't know what to do'

    Local Partners