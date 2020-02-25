Teen star ‘pumped’ for Rocky Rumble

BRING IT ON: Mount Morgan’s Tyson Ireland, who won bronze at the Youth World Championships last year, will return to the ring at Rocky Rumble 20 Part 1 on Saturday night. Picture: Allan Reinikka

MUAY THAI: Tyson Ireland has been “training his heart out” in preparation for his first fight of the year, according to coach Chloe McLachlan.

The 16-year-old will take on Deegan Martin at Rocky Rumble 20 Part 1 at Callaghan Park Racecourse on Saturday.

Hundreds are expected to pack in for the event, which will feature 15 fights, three of them title fights.

Ireland’s is one of those title fights, and McLachlan is confident about her young charge’s chances.

“Tyson’s been preparing really well. He’s been in the gym training his heart out,” she said.

“It’s his first fight for 2020 and his first since winning a bronze medal in Turkey.

“It’s also his first title fight. It’s exciting but we’re just treating it like any other fight.

“I always say a fight is 90 per cent mental and 10 per cent physical. Our aim is to get Tyson in the right headspace and get him out there and showing everyone what he can do.”

Tyson Ireland (left) in his win over Jackson Osborne in Rocky Rumble 18. Picture: arp33.com

McLachlan said Ireland used his legs and elbows very well and she expected they would come to the fore in the five two-minute rounds.

“I’m definitely confident, I never doubt him.

“He’s just got to go out there and give it everything.”

Mount Morgan’s Ireland started in the combat sport six years ago and has been competing for three years.

He has had 10 fights for seven wins, two losses and a draw, and enjoyed one of his greatest moments when he won bronze at the IFMA Youth World Championships in October last year.

His achievements earned him a judges commendation for Sportsperson of the Year in the Rockhampton Regional Council’s Australia Day awards.

Ireland cannot wait for the showdown.

“I’m keen, I’m pretty pumped about it,” he said.

“I’ve been training hard, doing a lot of cardio and stamina work, and I’m feeling good.”

Rocky Rumble starts at 7pm on Saturday. For tickets or inquiries, go to the Razor Events Facebook page.