Teen star’s fury at mag’s topless edit

Nylon Germany has come under fire for the baffling cover of their latest issue: A fully digital rendering of eccentric - and underage - pop prodigy Billie Eilish, topless and bald.

Eilish, 17, responded in a comment on the magazine's Instagram, writing, "what the f**k is this shi*t. 1. i was never approached by nylon about this piece whatsoever. I did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team. 2. this is not even a real picture of me. I had absolutely no creative input. 3. you're gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? that's not real?? at 17? and make it the cover???? even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me … I did not consent in any way. 4. ANNNDDD YOU'RE GONNA REMOVE ALL MY F***IN HAIR? booooooooooo to you." She finished her comment with a middle-finger emoji.

Eilish performing in Brisbane earlier this year. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

After Eilish's comment, Nylon Germany edited its original post - which has remained online - with an apology of sorts: "For this cover, it was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish. It was only ever our intention to honour Billie's impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists. This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe - including us."

Eilish picked up Best New Artist at the MTV VMAs this week.

