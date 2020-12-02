Teen still in hospital after serious Cap Coast crash

Emergency crews work to free a young woman trapped inside a vehicle at Barmaryee on Tuesday afternoon.

AN 18-YEAR-OLD female today remains in hospital following a serious crash at Barmaryee late Tuesday afternoon.

The young woman reportedly became entrapped after a vehicle t-boned her car on Neils Rd around 4.30pm.

Fire crews were required to cut free the patient, while paramedics later worked to stabilise her for around an hour.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the scene a short time later due to the woman’s serious injury.

Neils Rd was temporarily closed to traffic as emergency crews, including a doctor and critical care paramedic, tended to the young woman.

Once extricated from the vehicle she was flown to Rockhampton Hospital for scans.

She remained in a stable condition as at 2.30pm Wednesday.

Two other people involved in the collision were treated for minor injuries.