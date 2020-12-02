Teen still in hospital after serious Cap Coast crash
AN 18-YEAR-OLD female today remains in hospital following a serious crash at Barmaryee late Tuesday afternoon.
The young woman reportedly became entrapped after a vehicle t-boned her car on Neils Rd around 4.30pm.
Fire crews were required to cut free the patient, while paramedics later worked to stabilise her for around an hour.
RELATED: Patient cut free from car, airlifted to hospital
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the scene a short time later due to the woman’s serious injury.
Neils Rd was temporarily closed to traffic as emergency crews, including a doctor and critical care paramedic, tended to the young woman.
Once extricated from the vehicle she was flown to Rockhampton Hospital for scans.
She remained in a stable condition as at 2.30pm Wednesday.
Two other people involved in the collision were treated for minor injuries.