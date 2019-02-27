Menu
Graphic footage of a teen stomping on a man's head has emerged in a shocking video of a bus stop bashing.
Teen stomps on man's head in graphic bashing video

Shayla Bulloch
27th Feb 2019 10:52 AM
DISTURBING footage has emerged of a group of teenagers brutally bashing a man and stomping on his head as he lay still on a busy Maroochydore road.

Seven News Sunshine Coast distributed the video, which shows a group of teenagers throwing punches at a man before the fight spills onto Aerodrome Rd.

 

The victim is knocked to the ground and a male offender stomps on his head repeatedly.

The group walks off and the man is left on the road motionless.

A 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital with a fractured jaw and missing teeth after the brutal incident.

The footage was captured on a witnesses mobile phone at the Horton Pde bus station on Sunday.

Six teenagers have since been arrested and questioned over the incident.

