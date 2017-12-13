Teen struts the catwalk to Sydney success

Brooke Mackrill placed second runner up overall at the Miss Continents Pageant of Australia, as well as winning Miss Photogenic.

Brooke Mackrill placed second runner up overall at the Miss Continents Pageant of Australia, as well as winning Miss Photogenic. Dean McEwan

MORANBAH teenager Brooke Mackrill has strutted her way to success at the Miss Continents Pageant Australia.

Brooke, 15, was second runner-up overall and took out Miss Photogenic at the Sydney competition,

She has also won Rural Miss Teen Queensland and placed in the top five overall in Australia for the past two years, as well as winning the Aboriginal Model Search in Queensland.

Brooke said she had no idea she would gain a place as all the girls were "so gorgeous and so confident".

"I want to be an Indigenous role model for all the teenagers out there that are shy, I want to help them out of their shell," she said.

She began modelling at the age of eight with Brooke Lee Modelling as a way to become more confident.

Her mother, Stacey Mackrill, said she was extremely shy but "blew everyone away on stage". "She bounced out on stage and absolutely rocked it as a little eight-year-old, it brought tears to my eyes."

Brooke thanked family and friends, photographer Dean McEwan, Moranbah Community Workers Club and CFMEU Moranbah for supporting her.