Paramedics were called to the property west of Mackay after a teen was injured by a cow. Photo: Zizi Averill
Teen suffers spine injury on rural property

Ashley Pillhofer
30th Apr 2020 7:06 AM
A TEENAGE girl pushed against a railing by a cow was flown to hospital overnight.

Paramedics were called to a property near Clermont, 290km south west of Mackay, where a teenager was reportedly injured in a cow incident about 7.25pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the girl suffered hip and spine injuries.

Paramedics were first to respond before the rescue helicopter was tasked to property.

She was flown to the Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

