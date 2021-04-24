Menu
A man is being treated after a reported diving incident at Bulcock Beach.
News

Teen suffers suspected spinal injury in wave dive

Natalie Wynne
24th Apr 2021 1:39 PM
UPDATE: A teen is set to be flown to a Brisbane hospital after an incident at a Caloundra beach.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were treating the teenage boy for suspected spinal injuries after a reported diving incident.

It's understood the teen is currently being taken to meet with the rescue helicopter.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said it was understood the boy hit a sandbar after diving under a wave.

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokeswoman said a crew was waiting to meet the boy at Caloundra Airport.

"Our doctor and paramedic are with Queensland Ambulance Service officers at the moment."

EARLIER:

A patient is being treated by paramedics after an incident at a popular Sunshine Coast beach.

Emergency services were called to the Esplanade at Bulcock Beach at 11.52am on Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the male patient was being treated after a reported diving incident.

brisbane bulcock beach caloundra qas. queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
