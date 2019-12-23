Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of the incident on Fraser Island. Photo courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
The scene of the incident on Fraser Island. Photo courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
News

Teen suffers suspected spinal injury

23rd Dec 2019 2:02 PM | Updated: 7:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy is recovering in hospital after he suffered a suspected spinal injury following a surfing accident at Fraser Island, earlier today.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the island around 11:30 this morning.

Upon arrival, the aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) to stabilise the man, before airlifting him to Hervey Bay Hospital.

He was transported in a stable condition.

fraser island qas racq lifeflight rescue helicopter spinal injury
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READER PICS: Rockhampton Customs House on display this month

        premium_icon READER PICS: Rockhampton Customs House on display this month

        News GALLERY: See the stunning pictures of CQ, sent in by our readers this month.

        A wet Xmas beckons

        premium_icon A wet Xmas beckons

        News Some parts of the region could see large rainfall totals over the holiday period as...

        Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash north of Rocky

        premium_icon Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash north of Rocky

        News Critical care paramedics respond to an accident just north of Rockhampton.

        Authorities respond to Rocky house fire

        premium_icon Authorities respond to Rocky house fire

        News Initial reports were smoke was coming out of the house.