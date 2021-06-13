Teen suicides spark high-level crisis meeting

A growing incidence of mental health distress in schools has sparked an urgent crisis meeting on teen suicide.

A growing incidence of mental health distress in schools has sparked an urgent crisis meeting on teen suicide.

A spate of suicides has sparked a crisis meeting of high-level NSW school executives as teachers struggle to connect troubled students with psychiatric services.

The roundtable was called by Education Minister Sarah Mitchell to urgently thrash out how to bridge the divide between schools and trained mental health professionals.

It comes during a time of mourning at St Joseph's College in Hunters Hill after a Year 12 student who took his own life earlier this month.

Several school-aged suicide clusters have emerged in the past two months.

Three teenagers from the Riverina took their own lives last month, including 12-year-old Lauren Rafferty, 14-year-old Raquel "Rocky" Cavanagh and 17-year-old Selena Grace Gambacorta.

A suicide cluster in the Illawarra has claimed four young lives, including a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl from a Wollongong public school, an 18-year-old from a Wollongong private school and a 16-year-old from Kiama Downs.

NSW Minister Education Sarah Mitchell speaking at the press conference outside the ICC in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

The meeting included the heads of all three school sectors - newly appointed Secretary of the Department of Education Georgina Harrison, Catholic Schools NSW chief executive Dallas McInerney and Association of Independent Schools of NSW chief executive Geoff Newcombe - as well as NSW Teachers Federation boss Angelo Gavrielatos, Education Minister Sarah Mitchell, Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Mental Health Minister Bronnie Taylor.

There was broad consensus it must be easier for schools to refer students struggling from mental ill-health to appropriate clinical care in order to avoid more tragedies.

"It is quite apparent the relationship between schools and health services is not as strong as it should be," Mr Gavrielatos said.

"The meeting recognised we are dealing with serious health matters beyond the remit and capacity of schools. The growing incidence of mental health distress manifesting in our schools is of great concern."

While there were no concrete outcomes from the meeting, there was unanimous agreement more must be done.

Minister Mental Health Bronnie Taylor speaks during a press conference in Manly to detail two major mental health announcements which will be part of Tuesday's Budget. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jenny Evans

School counsellor Michael Sciffer from Armidale said students were waiting months for psychiatric treatment.

Mr Sciffer said health services typically responded swiftly to crises such as suicide attempts and severe self-harm but students needing ongoing support for chronic high-level mental health needs were waiting months.

"Many students never get the clinical psychological support they need to develop the personal skills to cope and manage with their psychological disorders - including suicidal students," Mr Sciffer said.

"The other area of need is psychological services for complex mental health needs. There are none. For young people with chronic and complex mental health disorders such as PTSD and personality disorders, who need access to clinical psychologists with specialist training, there are no services for those students."

The Sunday Telegraph's Can We Talk campaign has called for more health resources at schools in response to alarming rates of suicide.

Originally published as Teen suicides spark high-level crisis meeting