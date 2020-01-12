Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The teenager was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The teenager was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
News

Teen sustains life-threatening injuries in fall from ute

12th Jan 2020 6:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a serious single vehicle traffic incident at Bowenville early this morning which left a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics, including Critical Care, were called to a location on Bowenville Norwin Road in the Bowenville Reserve north-west of Toowoomba just before midnight on reports a patient had fallen from a vehicle. 

Dalby police said the teenager had fallen from the tray of a utility being driven in the Bowenville Reserve.

The boy sustained serious head injuries when he landed on bitumen and was taken by ambulance under emergency lights and siren to Toowoomba Hospital for treatment to life-threatening-injuries.

The 20-year-old male driver was not injured during the incident and is assisting police with their inquiries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

bowenville dalby editors picks head injuries life-threatening injuries toowoomba traffic incident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prisoner to stay in jail after Correctional Centre riot

        premium_icon Prisoner to stay in jail after Correctional Centre riot

        News The riot was over what was believed to be a lack of sugar packets and television...

        Ambitious bid to bring monster water bomber to Aus

        premium_icon Ambitious bid to bring monster water bomber to Aus

        News Red tape and global politics keeps our water bombers grounded: R-Mach fights to...

        Fireys sent on false call to fire at mine

        premium_icon Fireys sent on false call to fire at mine

        Environment A nearby resident reportedly saw smoke coming from the area.