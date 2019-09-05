Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen injured after being hit by car

by Thomas Morgan
5th Sep 2019 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has sustained multiple injuries after being hit by a car in Brassall this morning.

The high acuity response unit is among crews at the scene of the crash, which happened along Hunter St, Brassall at 9.55am.

A boy in his early teens has sustained shoulder, arm and head injuries, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, but is reportedly conscious and alert.

The spokeswoman said his injuries were "being treated seriously," but could not comment on the severity of the injuries.

He has been transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

brassall hunter st ipswich teen hit

Top Stories

    Plans for new dental facility as owners outgrow old space

    premium_icon Plans for new dental facility as owners outgrow old space

    Business The new centre has been designed to reflect Rockhampton's typical Queensland and Victorian style homes

    • 5th Sep 2019 11:07 AM
    Selfless teacher educates third generation of Moura families

    premium_icon Selfless teacher educates third generation of Moura families

    News Norah Parsons is more than a dedicated teacher and school leader

    • 5th Sep 2019 11:00 AM
    Strike a pose: Aged care facility marks 70 years in style

    premium_icon Strike a pose: Aged care facility marks 70 years in style

    News Carinity takes a step back in time with fashions from various eras

    About 250 students to master art of robotics

    premium_icon About 250 students to master art of robotics

    News CQUniversity-hosted event arrives on Friday