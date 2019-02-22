Teen taken to hospital after being hit by car in North Rocky

4PM: A TEENAGE boy was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after being hit by a car in North Rockhampton.

It's understood he was riding a bike when he was hit.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said he was being taken to hospital with minor injuries.

3.13PM: EMERGENCY services are rushing to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car in North Rockhampton.

Paramedics have been called to reports a student was hit by a car near Farm St and Wormald St in Glenmore.

There is no indication of injuries at this stage.