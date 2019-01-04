Menu
A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after an alleged wounding in Woodridge this morning.
Crime

Investigation after teen wounded

by Danielle Buckley
4th Jan 2019 10:06 AM
A TEENAGE boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged assault south of Brisbane this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to a private residence at Woodridge about 5.15am to treat a 17-year-old for wounds to his stomach and a head injury.

 

The teenager was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.
A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said early investigations by police suggested the teenager was the victim of a "serious assault".

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Queensland Health later confirmed the teenager's condition was stable.

