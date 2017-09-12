Teen takes BMW after warning owner 'S*&^ C*(&' would steal it

Lenakel Robert James Winslade pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to six charges linked to the car theft that occurred overnight.

A 17-YEAR-OLD stole a man's BMW, drove it on the wrong side of the road, carried out a fuel drive-off and damaged the car all because the man "owed him money".

Lenakel Robert James Winslade pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to an array of charges linked to the car theft that occurred overnight.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden told the court Winslade warned the BMW owner to hide his car keys as "there were S*&^ C*I% in this world that would steal it".

As soon as the victim left the room about 11.20pm, Winslade swiped the keys and took off in the car.

He was spotted by police at 12.15am filling the car up with fuel at a service station on Yaamba Rd, which he did not pay for before driving off.

Police followed him and witnessed the teen speeding down the wrong side of the road, along Musgrave St before turning down Burnett St.

Winslade was followed until he got out of the vehicle and started running along Yaamba Rd for 400 metres before police captured him.

Ms Marsden said Winslade immediately admitted to having been drinking alcohol and using dangerous drugs prior to driving.

He only had a learners permit.

While he used the vehicle, he caused significant damage to the passenger, front and rear wheels as well as the front passenger side indicator.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client took the BMW because the owner owed him money.

"Two wrongs don't make a right," Magistrate Mark Morrow said in response.

He ordered Winslade to an 18-month probation order, $201 fine for driving unsupervised, and to pay $49.79 compensation to the petrol station.