Teen threw seven knives and two axes at boyfriend’s mum

A teenager removed from her parents’ care at 18-months and then removed from her grandparents’ care at age 12, only to become homeless by 14, has only just been placed on a waiting list for stable accommodation and Centrelink payments.

The girl, now 16, was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on June 4 for one count of common assault against the mother of a boy she had been in a relationship with.

Crown prosecutor Claire Brtevnik said the defendant had been living with the victim and her son for a few weeks before the assault where she threw seven knives and two axes at the victim.

She said the defendant had been kicked out the night before and turned up accompanied by her grandmother to pick up her belongings from the Gracemere residence on July 20, 2020.

Ms Brtevnik said the victim made comments to the grandmother to which the teen responded with a threat of violence towards the victim.

She said the teen went to get her belongings in the house and grabbed the weapons which she then threw.

Ms Brtevnik said the victim was not injured and her son managed to push the defendant out of the house.

The teen spent the night in police custody.

The court heard the teen’s criminal behaviour started in March 2020 with a conviction of deprivation of liberty where she held a knife to a victim’s throat and made them drive her to a motel.

She also assaulted police officers who were detaining her under an emergency examination authority.

The defendant bit the finger of one officer and kicked the other officer’s knee cap.

The teen also had two assault occasioning bodily harm convictions, one for punching her grandmother five to six times and pulling her hair and the other for yelling abuse at an unknown child in a street before punching the child and pulling their hair.

The juvenile had been convicted in Rockhampton Children’s Court last year for driving without due care and attention along with driving unlicensed.

As part of the sentence for the driving offences, she was required to undertake a learner driving course which she has been booked into in the near future.

She had also been placed on probation orders and Restorative Justice Orders for her past offences.

A youth justice representative told the court the juvenile had not attended school since year six and was undergoing assessment and planning to have her re-engage with the education system.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said her client had found the probation and working with youth justice beneficial, with the child now on a waiting list for stable accommodation and Centrelink benefits.

She said since 14, the teen had been itinerant and informed Child Safety where she was when she had accommodation.

Ms Willey said the juvenile had been removed from her parents care when she was 18 months old and placed in the care with her grandparents.

She said her client was diagnosed when 11 with oppositional defiant disorder and post traumatic disorder and undertook medication trials for 12 months.

Ms Willey said the defendant was taken out of her grandparents’ care when she was 12 and was not allowed back until her grandparents no longer had care of any of her six siblings.

She said the defendant then went into residential homes with other youth until she was 14.

Ms Willey said her criminal record started after her time at the residential home when she was “effectively on her own”.

Judge Jeff Clarke said the defendant had a “terrible childhood through no fault of her own”.

“You will find life very difficult if you don’t have any basic education qualifications,” he said.

Judge Clarke said there were ways for the teen to obtain those qualifications.

He ordered the defendant to nine months probation and no conviction recorded.