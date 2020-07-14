Menu
Bluebirds United’s Darren Holmes and Nerimbera's Shane Burgess in action in the CQ Premier League Round 1 clash. Picture: Jann Houley.
Bluebirds United's Darren Holmes and Nerimbera's Shane Burgess in action in the CQ Premier League Round 1 clash. Picture: Jann Houley.
Sport

Teen Tom stars for Bluebirds in season opener

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
14th Jul 2020 12:23 PM
FOOTBALL: Thomas Kuss got his first start for Bluebirds United in the CQ Premier League at the weekend - and he made the most of it.

Coach Gary Skinner was left singing the praises of the teenage defender after he played a leading role in the team’s hard-fought 1-nil win over Nerimbera.

He was called into the starting line-up after Dylan Hall twinged his hamstring at training and was rested for the season opener.

Kuss was rock-solid in defence and his instinctive positional play meant he played a direct hand in Bluebirds’ sole goal, a stunning strike from Yianna Kondilis in the 24th minute.

Skinner was pleased to score the three competition points.

“We were probably a little bit rusty but overall, I was pretty happy,” he said.

“Our first half was really good, we kept the ball and pushed it around well, but in the second half we were a bit scratchy.

“We’ll improve on that this week, no doubt.

“The game gave us a couple of things to work on, a few things we need to adjust, but once we get everything right we should go alright.”

Skinner said Jade Dilleen and Darcy Grant worked well at the back, as did his middle three of Sam Skinner, Blake Penfold and skipper Darren Holmes whose tireless efforts ensured Bluebirds were always in the game.

Yianni Kondilis scored Bluebirds United’s winning goal in the 24th minute of Saturday night’s game. Picture: Jann Houley
Yianni Kondilis scored Bluebirds United’s winning goal in the 24th minute of Saturday night’s game. Picture: Jann Houley

The coach was incredibly happy with what he saw from Kuss.

“Tom’s a Bluebirds boy and he’s been thereabouts and our on bench for the last year or so,” he said.

“He played for us in our FFA Cup game against the Cap Coast earlier this year and had a great game there.

“He’s been training really well and got his opportunity on Saturday and did a great job again.

“He got his chance and it’s up to him to keep it now.”

Bluebirds next opponents are Cap Coast, who played out a 1-all draw with Berserker Southside in their first fixture.

Skinner said Cap Coast were always a tough prospect.

“We just want to try to extend our performance a little longer; we’ve got to make sure we work hard for the 90 minutes,” he said.

“Getting the effort out of the boys will be no problem, it will just be making sure the quality of the football is there as well.

“If we can get a good performance for two halves we should go a long way towards getting some more points with any luck.”

CQ Premier League Round 1 results

Capricorn Coast v Berserker Southside 1-all

Frenchville d Central 3-1

Bluebirds United d Nerimbera 1-nil

Central Queensland Premier League Round 2 fixtures

Central v Nerimbera, Brian Niven Park

Berskerer Southside v Frenchville, Elizabeth Park

Bluebirds United v Capricorn Coast, Webber Park

