Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Ambulance
Generic Ambulance
News

Teen in serious condition after being trampled by bull

Sarah Barnham
by
24th Nov 2019 8:12 AM | Updated: 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital after he was reportedly trampled by a bull at Calliope yesterday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the male, in his late teens, sustained serious injuries to his chest after the incident at a location off Taragoola Rd about 7.13pm.

The QAS spokesperson said paramedics and a critical care worker treated the teen onboard during the drive to the Gladstone Hospital while he was in a serious but stable condition.

The teen was later airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital.

animals bull editors picks injuries
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Serious crash claims the life of a young man

        premium_icon UPDATE: Serious crash claims the life of a young man

        News A serious traffic crash this morning has claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.

        FORMAL 2019: Heights seniors celebrate final year of school

        premium_icon FORMAL 2019: Heights seniors celebrate final year of school

        News GALLERY: See all the photos from the Heights College 2019 Formal red carpet.

        Family law column: Child ‘custody’ after a divorce

        premium_icon Family law column: Child ‘custody’ after a divorce

        News There are many things to consider when deciding who a child lives with, and when...

        GARDENING: A frangipani for CQ’s streets

        premium_icon GARDENING: A frangipani for CQ’s streets

        News ‘Streetscape plantings can create a few challenges with plant selection. Sadly...