Teen trapped under forklift in horror workplace incident

A male teenager has been rushed to hospital suffering serious leg and pelvic injuries after being trapped under a forklift on a worksite.

Paramedics were called to a patient entrapped under a forklift at a workplace site on Johnson Street in Caboolture at 1.38pm on Tuesday.

The male teenager who suffered significant leg and pelvic injuries was extricated by paramedics.

#Caboolture - a patient is entrapped by the legs under a forklift after an incident at 1.38pm. The patient has suffered significant leg and pelvic injuries. The high acuity response and critical care paramedics are in attendance. pic.twitter.com/jYXWEY7sbE — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) July 9, 2019

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman has confirmed it is being treated as a workplace incident.

He was rushed by ambulance in a serious condition to the Queensland Children's Hospital with critical care paramedics on-board.

More to come.