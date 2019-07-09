Menu
Teen trapped under forklift in horror workplace incident

by Nicole Pierre
9th Jul 2019 3:31 PM
A male teenager has been rushed to hospital suffering serious leg and pelvic injuries after being trapped under a forklift on a worksite.

Paramedics were called to a patient entrapped under a forklift at a workplace site on Johnson Street in Caboolture at 1.38pm on Tuesday.

The male teenager who suffered significant leg and pelvic injuries was extricated by paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman has confirmed it is being treated as a workplace incident.

He was rushed by ambulance in a serious condition to the Queensland Children's Hospital with critical care paramedics on-board.

More to come.

