How bloody embarrassing! Two teen girls appear to have evaded Queensland's multimillion-dollar border blockade.

And they did it not through any imaginative ruse or elaborate deception but apparently by telling fibs about who they are and where they had been.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is all furrowed brow and furious now but where was the effort to ensure the dragnet at the airport amounted to something more than the old eyeball test?

So how did that conversation go?

"Have you been to Victoria lately?" asks erstwhile security staffer.

"Nah mate," the girls reply while hoisting Bourke St-branded shopping bags on their shoulders.

"Brilliant," says security. "Have a good day."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during a visit to Bundaberg on Wednesday. Picture: Paul Beutel

And while Health Minister Steven Miles has been busy knocking up amusing memes comparing himself to action figure Liam Neeson, it's not so funny now he's looking a little like Maxwell Smart.

So why weren't this pair asked something more than just a couple of perfunctory questions?

Why weren't their names and travel dates cross checked with flight manifestos?

This cluster isn't just about two errant teens.

It's about how a system supposedly preventing a second wave of coronavirus in Queensland has been exposed for being as porous as chicken wire.

It's about demonstrating to every unconscionable traveller that they'll be able to enter Queensland without isolating regardless of where they have been if they're prepared to tell a few fibs.

And it's about a case that has shown conclusively that as long as a COVID-19 test isn't taken, authorities won't have a clue.

Originally published as Teen trip exposes border weakness