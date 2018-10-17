Teen trying to get reception when hit head-on

POLICE believe Harley Amos may have been sitting on the road trying to get mobile reception when he was allegedly struck head on by a vehicle driven by Kenny Simpoh.

The 18-year-old from Mareeba had been at an 18th birthday party on Saturday night.

He died on Burke Development Road early Sunday morning near the Minsini Rd intersection at Dimbulah. He had been alone.

Harley Amos was killed in an alleged hit and run

"Obviously those at the party were devastated and traumatised by what happened, it was a tragic event," Sergeant Matthew Kennedy said.

"We believe he left the party and walked a few hundred metres from the property to get better mobile phone reception.

"There was an indication that he may have been sitting on the road, but that is speculation at this stage. He was hit face on."

Police are waiting for the autopsy results to determine Harley's injuries.

Sergeant Kennedy said it had been very dark and the teen had not been wearing any reflective clothing.

"We have been unable to determine the speed at this stage, forensics are evaluating the scene," he said.

"It was on a remote road, it is a typical country area - go five kilometres out of town and you don't have reception anymore."

Malaysian national Kenny Simpoh has been charged with careless driving causing death, which has a maximum penalty of 12 months jail or a $10,092 fine and a six month driving ban, and failing to remain at a road incident and assist an injured person.

He is the first person in Far North Queensland to he charged under new laws passed in June this year.

Heath Amos with his son Harley, who was killed after attending an 18th birthday celebration.

The 34-year-old was denied bail and his passport was confiscated. The case has been adjourned to November 12.

Tributes are still flowing for Harley's family and friends as the Tablelands community closes in to support them through their grief.

Just two years ago the community was left reeling following the death of Far North model Elyse Miller-Kennedy.

The 17-year-old died following a head-on collision on Mareeba-Dimbulah Rd with a vehicle driven by a French tourist.