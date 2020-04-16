Teen who allegedly killed Jack Beasley released on bail

A TEEN accused of the stabbing murder of Gold Coast teen Jack Beasley has been released on bail, prompting calls from the state's Shadow Attorney-General to lock him back up to protect the community.

Jack Beasley, 17, died after being stabbed in Surfers Paradise in December in an attack that horrified the state and sparked calls for a crackdown on youth violence.

Five teens, aged 17, 15, two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old have been charged with murder and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 18-year-old was granted bail by the Supreme Court last month, prompting calls from Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki to have the bail decision overturned.

In a letter to Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath, Mr Janetzki urged the Minister to appeal against the court's decision to grant bail.

"It is evident that there is an unacceptable risk that (the 18-year-old) will reoffend and or fail to appear and surrender into custody given the seriousness of the offence," Mr Janetzki wrote in the letter, dated April 2, seen by The Courier-Mail. "Today, Jack should be celebrating his 18th birthday with his family. But sadly, this milestone has been taken away from the family who are now forced to digest the release of Jack's accused killer on the eve of his birthday.''

Police allege the five teens exchanged words with Jack and another teenager just before 8pm on December 13 before returning to rob the pair.

It will be further alleged a 15-year-old from Waterford produced a hunting-style knife and stabbed Jack to death, before stabbing another teen in the chest and back.

Police initially charged the 15-year-old on December 14, before charging the four other teens on December 18 with murder and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

"I'm calling on (Premier) Annastacia Palaszczuk and the Labor Government to do whatever it takes to keep our kids safe and keep dangerous offenders behind bars while on bail," Mr Janetski said.

Originally published as Teen who allegedly killed Jack Beasley released on bail