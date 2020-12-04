Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teen who assaulted 9 year old child faces court

Aisling Brennan
3rd Dec 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 4th Dec 2020 6:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to assaulting a nine-year old child near Murwillumbah.

The now 18-year-old man, who can't be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Lismore District Court on Wednesday to two counts of assaulting and committing an act of indecency against a child in Bray Park in April 2016.

He would have been 14 years old at the time of the offence, according to court documents.

When the man appeared before Lismore District Court on Wednesday, the agreed facts of the case were tendered to the court.

A trial date had originally been set for July next year but was vacated on Wednesday after the guilty pleas were entered.

The man is expected to be sentenced on March 15, and he will remain on bail until that date.

More Stories

child assault lismore district court murwillumbah crime tweed crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ leads state’s road toll with 82 deaths

        Premium Content CQ leads state’s road toll with 82 deaths

        News This year’s road toll for Central Queensland is a massive 41.4 per-cent up on 2019 numbers with a month still to go.

        Man breaches DV order to protect partner from neighbours

        Premium Content Man breaches DV order to protect partner from neighbours

        Crime A MAN breached a domestic violence order set to create a safe place for his partner...

        Early works begin on Rocky’s Drug Rehab Centre

        Premium Content Early works begin on Rocky’s Drug Rehab Centre

        News With work now underway on the centre, it has been revealed when the first patients...

        Businesses welcome Mount Morgan mine reopening plan

        Premium Content Businesses welcome Mount Morgan mine reopening plan

        News Mount Morgan’s business owners are excited but not counting their chickens just yet...