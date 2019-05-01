Menu
Stockland Rockhampton Shopping centre Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Stockland Rockhampton Shopping centre Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Teen who graffitied wall near Kmart gets lectured

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
1st May 2019 4:53 PM
AN 18-year-old has been told it is time to grow up, after graffitiing an escalator and walls near the Kmart entrance at Stockland Rockhampton.

Roy Dahram Eric Brown pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Friday to one count of wilful damage and one count of possessing a graffiti instrument.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Brown was at Stockland Rockhampton about 5pm on April 9 and had used a permanent pen to tag the escalator many times, and the wall near Kmart entrance.

She said police were called to Kershaw Gardens, where witnesses had reported people were tagging playground equipment, and had found Brown and others across the road.

She said he admitted to police he had done the Kmart graffiti and that while talking to him, police noticed he throw a sharpie pen at this feet and located more in his backpack.

Magistrate Cameron Press told Brown he needed to start growing up.

"This is the behaviour of a child going to school,” he said.

Brown was ordered to carry out 20 hours of graffiti removal in one year. No conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

