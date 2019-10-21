Teen who punched sister in head avoids prison

A Yeppoon teenager who punched his older sister in the head after an argument has been placed on probation.

A Yeppoon teenager who punched his older sister in the head after an argument has been placed on probation.

A YEPPOON teenager who punched his older sister in the head after an argument has been placed on probation.

The 19-year-old, who hasn’t been named to protect the 22-year-old victim’s identity, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to contravening a protection order which had been in place since May last year.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden said the teen and his sister had a verbal altercation in their family home on August 27.

The boy yelled and swore at his sister and made threats to assault her.

She subsequently threw a dishcloth at him because she was upset at the threatening behaviour he was displaying.

The boy then struck his sister in the side of the head with a closed fist.

The blow caused the girl to sustain minor bruising.

Ms Marsden said the boy continued to yell at his sister, stating that he was going to “knock her out”.

The boy’s solicitor said there was a history of argumentative behaviour between the siblings and the defendant had since moved out and was no longer living there.

In determining penalty, Magistrate Cameron Press said he had to take into account that physical violence was involved and also that a court order was breached when this offence was committed.

“If you want to breach an order of this court by physical violence, you be prepared to go to jail,” Mr Press warned the teen.

“Address your issues now - if you don’t, you’ll be back here in a short space of time and you’ll be going to Etna Creek.”

The boy was placed on probation for 20 months and ordered to undergo both domestic violence and anger management counselling.