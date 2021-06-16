Teen who robbed bottle shop ‘feels kind of bad’

The defendant was sentenced in the Children’s Court of Queensland on June 15. FILE PHOTO

A teenager has been sentenced in court for his role in stealing nearly $200 worth of alcohol from a bottle shop in North Rockhampton.

The 16-year-old defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, was sentenced in the Children’s Court of Queensland on June 15 to one count each of breaking and entering, stealing, common assault and robbery in company.

The court heard the defendant had pleaded guilty to the four charges on June 4.

Crown prosecutor Alana Murray said the defendant attended Celebrations at Parkhurst on January 15 with two older associates and walked around the counter to the shelf that stocked bottles of spirits.

Ms Murray said the defendant told one of his associates to grab one of the bottles of Jim Beam before the shop attendant told them, “You can’t come back here”.

She said the defendant grabbed a bottle of alcohol and wrapped it inside his hooded jumper and the other two associates allegedly grabbed two bottles each.

She said the shop attendant told the group to return the alcohol and reached towards them, to which one of the associates allegedly responded, “If you touch me or this bottle, I will bash you”.

She said the group stole five bottles of alcohol worth $195.46.

The court heard the defendant was also involved in two incidents on August 9, 2020.

Ms Murray said the defendant and two other juveniles were on the roof of an accounting firm “chroming deodorant” about 11am when the group kicked in a hole and entered the building.

She said the defendant stayed on lookout while the two other juveniles allegedly stole a set of keys which granted access to the entire office.

She said the three juveniles then went to a park about 1pm and saw two boys leave their bikes outside a public toilet block.

She said the two juvenile associates allegedly stole the two bikes and when the owners called out and asked them what they were doing, one of the associates doubled back and allegedly punched one of the victim children.

She said the associates rode off on the bikes, with the defendant running behind them, after the second victim child called police.

She said although the defendant was nearby, he was not the one that inflicted the actual violence.

Barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said his client had issues with the consumption of alcohol, which troubled his family.

Mr Ahlstrand said his client felt “kind of bad” for his involvement in the robbery offence at Celebrations.

He said his client also felt “really bad” for the kids on the bikes.

The defendant was ordered to probation for six months with no criminal convictions recorded.

