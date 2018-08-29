Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The victim alleges the defendant asked her to join him and they went to his room where they had consensual sex, but the girl said
The victim alleges the defendant asked her to join him and they went to his room where they had consensual sex, but the girl said "stop, get off me” after about two minutes. CONTRIBUTED
Crime

Teenage boy accused of raping younger girlfriend

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
29th Aug 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been accused of raping a girl he was dating for two months at a party last year.

The 17-year-old is on trial this week in the Rockhampton District Court having pleaded not guilty to rape and common assault.

He has, however, pleaded guilty to three charges of carnal knowledge in relation to three occasions where he had consensual sex with the 15-year-old girl.

In her opening address, Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence told the jury the teenagers first had sex one month into their relationship and again a few weeks later.

She said on the night of the alleged rape, the girl caught a taxi with a group of friends to the defendant's home where they gathered in the garage, drinking alcohol and talking.

Ms Lawrence said the victim alleges the defendant asked her to join him and they went to his room where they had consensual sex, but the girl said "stop, get off me” after about two minutes.

The girl claims at the time she asked the defendant to stop, she tried to push him away with both of her hands but he grabbed them, held them above her head and said "no”.

Ms Lawrence said the girl managed to push the defendant off after three minutes.

The court heard witnesses to be called will tell the jury that the girl looked like she was about to cry, requested they all leave immediately, and told some that she had just been raped.

The Crown will allege the group left the defendant's home, only to be called back when the defendant claimed the girl left something behind.

Ms Lawrence said witnesses will give evidence about words being exchanged and a neighbour coming to assist.

The trial continues today.

rape rockhampton district court tmbcourt underage sex
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Layer of mud behind $2 million Rocky boat ramp blowout

    premium_icon Layer of mud behind $2 million Rocky boat ramp blowout

    Council News The project took an extra eight months to complete

    • 29th Aug 2018 1:00 AM
    NAPLAN: CQ Schools waiting to see students' results

    premium_icon NAPLAN: CQ Schools waiting to see students' results

    News The nervous wait continues for schools across CQ

    CQUni officially appoints new Vice-Chancellor and President

    premium_icon CQUni officially appoints new Vice-Chancellor and President

    News Introducing the man stepping into the big shoes of Prof Scott Bowman

    REVEALED: The CQ builder that took home three major awards

    premium_icon REVEALED: The CQ builder that took home three major awards

    News CQ construction company takes home three major awards

    Local Partners