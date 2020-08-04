Menu
RACQ CQ Rescue responded to five missions over the weekend including to Middlemount on Sunday to airlift a teenager injured in bull-riding accident.
Health

Teenage bull rider trampled by animal in CQ

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
3rd Aug 2020 6:53 PM | Updated: 4th Aug 2020 6:32 AM
A TEENAGER has been left with a serious concussion after taking on a beast in a Middlemount bull riding school.

The 17-year-old Gargett boy was flown by RACQ CQ Rescue after being trampled by a bull at the Middlemount Rodeo Arena at noon Sunday, a rescue service spokeswoman said.

"He came off and the beast stood on his chest," she said.

"Fortunately, he was wearing a protective vest, but he hit his head on the ground."

She said the rescue chopper flew 372km to transfer the teenager and his parents from Middlemount Airfield to Mackay Base Hospital in the three-and-a-half hour mission.

She said the teenager's rescue was one of five critical missions by the helicopter team since Friday, to help ill and injured patients from Dysart, Clermont, Middlemount, Collinsville and Clairview.

She said one of these trips was a mammoth eight-hour mission to take a critically ill 64-year-old Dysart man to Townsville Hospital for neurological treatment after he suffered a stroke.

The RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said a woman visiting her family in Clairview was also taken to hospital after suffering serious lacerations to her head and arm in a fall.

She was flown to Mackay Base Hospital on Sunday in a stable condition.

The busy weekend brings the rescue service's tally to 346 missions this year, the spokeswoman said.

With each hour of flying time costing the not-for-profit service $10,500, she said operational expenses were expected to reach $10.45 million.

clairview clermont collinsville dysart gargett mackay mackay base hospital mackay rural middlemount middlemount airfield racq cq rescue townsville hospital
