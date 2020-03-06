Teenage driver uses fake document full of ‘inconsistencies’

Defence lawyer Jacob Torney said his client was only facing the one charge of driving without a licence and would have been in a lot less strife if she had been truthful in the first place.

A woman who claimed to have fooled police with a fake driving document on "numerous occasions" was finally undone when an eagle-eyed officer noticed the word 'licence' was spelled incorrectly, a court has been told.

Montana Rae Bain, 19, a carer, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and presenting a misleading document on Rubyvale Road, Sapphire, inland from Rockhampton, on September 5 when she appeared in the Ingham Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Police prosecutor Jessica Mills said that when Bain was stopped by a police patrol she claimed she was the holder of a provisional licence, although a basic police check showed her learner-class licence expired in August last year.

"Police questioned the driver about her licence status; she advised that she did in fact hold a provisional licence, however she had misplaced it."

Told that police records did not back up her claim, the defendant accessed her mobile phone to show police an email that she claimed was a receipt for a license from the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Ms Mills said police noted "a number of inconsistencies with the document", including an incorrect font, no official TMR letterhead, spelling errors and the fact the email had been sent from the defendant's own email address.

She said that during a subsequent police interview at her home, Bain had continued to maintain her innocence before "eventually" coming clean, saying "she had used it [the document] successfully on numerous occasions when intercepted by police."

He said Bain was caring for her grandmother who lived in Ingham.

"She is a young indigenous woman who has made some great steps in her life, although she dropped out of school in Year 11, she started working in aged care and has progressed from that into being accepted for university in Tasmania where she has just enrolled in a degree course in dementia care and dementia studies."

Magistrate Cathy Wadley noted that Bain had two previous convictions for unlicensed driving in another jurisdiction and that she was on probation for an unrelated matter.

Bain was fined $150 for unlicensed driving and $250 for producing the false document.

No convictions were recorded.