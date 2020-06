CRASH ROLLOVER: A teenager was hospitalised with suspected spinal injuries after a crash near Emerald last night.

One female in her late teens was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions following a single-vehicle rollover on the Gregory Highway at 8.30pm.

The incident happened roughly 25km north of Emerald on the highway.