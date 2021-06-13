Menu
The girl suffered chest injuries after she fell and was then trampled by a bull in rural NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles
News

Teenage girl trampled by bull

by Melissa Iaria
13th Jun 2021 10:43 AM | Updated: 11:14 AM

A teenage girl has suffered chest injuries after falling and being trampled by a bull in rural New South Wales.

New South Wales Ambulance tasked a rescue helicopter to Tabulam in the state’s far northeast about 8.15pm on Saturday after reports a 13-year-old girl was injured.

Paramedics said the girl sustained chest injuries when she fell and was then trampled by a bull at an event.

She was treated on scene by paramedics and the helicopter’s critical care medical team before she was flown to Lismore Base Hospital.

She was in a stable condition.

No further details are available.

