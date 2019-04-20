Teenage girls attempt violent carjacking

CRIME SCENE: Police investigate the scene of an alleged car theft earlier this afternoon.

A MIDDLE aged woman has been allegedly assaulted in her own vehicle during an attempted car jacking in Coffs Harbour on Friday afternoon.

It's alleged two teenage girls went to an address in Boultwood St, Park Beach where they met a 54-year-old woman around 2pm.

It's alleged the two teenagers began assaulting the older woman, attempting to unlawfully take the vehicle.

Bystanders have witnessed the alleged assault and rendered assistance to the woman. The two teenage girls have then exited the car and fled on foot.

Police were informed of the incident a short time later. When they arrived at the place of the alleged assault they created a crime scene and seized the car for forensic examination. Detectives then commenced enquiries into the situation.

A short time later police attended an address in Vincent St and arrested a 14-year-old female and transported her to Coffs Harbour Police Station where she is assisting with inquiries.

Further developments are expected overnight and a number of serious charges are pending.

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident and those with information can contact Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.