Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parenting

Teenage mum smokes marijuana in front of police

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
30th Oct 2019 12:00 AM

POLICE watched as a teenage mother smoked her bong while sitting on the floor of her bedroom.

Madison Robertson, 18, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 29 to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said police attended the Frenchville home on October 3 at 11.15am for another matter and found Robertson sitting on the floor between a bed and a wall with her back to police.

He said police watched as she smoked “something” and afterwards, presented police with a bowl containing 0.3g of marijuana.

Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn said the court appearance had been a wake up for Robertson, who has an 18-month-old child, who has realised she had a dependency on marijuana.

The court heard Robertson had been sentenced to a 15-month probation order on September 9 and her probation officers have her signed up to drug courses.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Robertson to another probation order, for nine-months, to run concurrent with the 15-month one. No conviction was recorded.

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Woman’s deadly high BAC reading

    premium_icon Woman’s deadly high BAC reading

    Crime A WOMAN found in her car, with her dog, on the side of the road with keys in the ignition had a blood-alcohol content reading so high that it can kill people.

    Traps installed to control growing feral pig issue

    premium_icon Traps installed to control growing feral pig issue

    News Council are pleading residents to be careful not to leave any food out and to fence...

    Blues Club repeating history

    premium_icon Blues Club repeating history

    News KEPPEL Coast Blues and Music Club is hitting the road to share their tunes with...

    Halloween ride virtually thrilling at library on Thursday

    premium_icon Halloween ride virtually thrilling at library on Thursday

    News Does taking a high speed ride through an abandoned theme park complete with zombies...