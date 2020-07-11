Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Teen dies after shark attack at Wooli
News

Teenage shark attack victim identified

Bill North
by
11th Jul 2020 6:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

LOCALS have identified the 15-year-old shark attack victim at Wilsons Headland as Minnie Water boy Mani Hart-Deville.

Witnesses told police a shark attacked the teenager while he was surfing with friends just before 2.30pm.

First aid was rendered for serious injuries to his legs and despite CPR efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.

It is devastating news for people in the close knit Minnie Water community. Jake Trevillian, who has a daughter Mani's age, described Mani as an individual who followed his own path.

"He grew up here. All the kids out here are pretty tight," he said.

"The world was his oyster. You could say that about a lot of kids, but he was really clever, artistic, not shy, and they all loved him.

15-year-old Mani Hart-Deville has been described as clever, artistic and individual.
15-year-old Mani Hart-Deville has been described as clever, artistic and individual. Instagram

"He loved making his own surfboard, not many other kids are like that.

"He was an individual and didn't follow the path of everyone else, and one of those ones you could tell he was going to do something cool with his life."

Surfing along the Yuraygir Coast is the number one pastime for many of the locals of the small seaside village, which has a population of just 237 people according to the 2016 Census. Mani was in the water as often as anyone.

"He loving being in the ocean," Mr Trevillian said. "He was constantly surfing in the water.

"There's a crew that surf more than anyone at the moment, and he's part of that."

15-year-old Mani Deville was attacked by a shark while surfing at Wilsons Headland near Minnie Water about 2.30pm Saturday, 11th July, 2020.
15-year-old Mani Deville was attacked by a shark while surfing at Wilsons Headland near Minnie Water about 2.30pm Saturday, 11th July, 2020. Facebook

A keen surfer himself, Mr Trevillian said this was the first shark attack he was aware of in the nearby beaches.

"It's the first that I know of around these couple of beaches," he said. "There's been bumps, close calls and people knocked off boards over the years, but no actual bite."

More Stories

shark attack minnie water wilsons headland
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I am going to kill your daughter’ Man tells partner’s mum

        premium_icon ‘I am going to kill your daughter’ Man tells partner’s mum

        Crime He pleaded guilty in Rockhampton magistrates Court to contravening a domestic violence order.

        WEATHER OUTLOOK: another week of cold nights ahead for CQ

        premium_icon WEATHER OUTLOOK: another week of cold nights ahead for CQ

        Weather Some parts of the region are expected to hit temps as low as three degrees

        Bring value to your garden with groundcover plants

        premium_icon Bring value to your garden with groundcover plants

        Gardening It is not only the flowers of the groundcovers that can add to the garden but...

        Eight Coronas in, and he gets behind the wheel

        premium_icon Eight Coronas in, and he gets behind the wheel

        News WHAT a magistrate told a young Yeppoon apprentice was spot on.