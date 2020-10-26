Menu
Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Cobraball Rd last night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Teenager airlifted to Brisbane in serious condition

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
26th Oct 2020 7:30 AM
A TEENAGER was airlifted to hospital last night in a serious but stable condition after crashing into a tree at Cobraball.

At 9.38pm, emergency services were called to reports of a single vehicle into a tree on Cobraball Rd.

A male in his late teens was driving when his vehicle left the wet road on a sweeping bend and drove into a dried-out creek bed bank head on.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to attend and required to land at a distance away from the accident sight due to the terrain.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to attend the crash. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
The teen was stabilised with suspected spinal injuries whilst still in his vehicle and with the assistance of the Queensland Fire Service and Queensland Police Service he was then removed from the vehicle and airlifted to Rockhampton Airport.

At the Airport, Rescue 300 met with the Royal Flying Doctor Service who further transported the teen to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane for specialist spinal care.

He was in a serious but stable condition throughout the flight.

car into tree queensland ambulance service racq capricorn rescue single vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

