Teenager bites police officer, urinates in holding cell

A TEENAGER who bit a police officer during a violent arrest before urinating in the holding cell has been refused bail.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was found intoxicated by drugs or alcohol in the front passenger's seat of a car at 11pm on Chinderah Bay Dr, Chinderah on Friday night.

The teen was searched and officers allegedly found marijuana in his wallet and an amount of cash.

Police said the teenager then became aggressive with police as they attempted to search his pants.

He was wrestled to the ground before he allegedly bit a female officer's hand.

Police allegedly found multiple, smaller packs of marijuana in the teen's pants and later found a cap that still had its store tags attached.

When the teen was placed in the dock at the Tweed Heads Police Station, it is alleged he urinated throughout the holding area.

The teen has been charged with multiple offences including possess prohibited drug, assault police, goods in custody suspected of being stolen and malicious damage.

He was refused bail to appear via video link to Parramatta Children's Court on Sunday.