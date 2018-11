The boy was airlifted to Darwin for treatment. (9News)Source:Channel 9

A teenager has been attacked by a shark while spearfishing off the Northern Territory coast.

The 17-year-old was bitten on his arm and leg about 30km offshore from Nhulunbuy on Sunday morning, NT Police said.

He was treated by paramedics who reached his vessel with police, before being taken to hospital in Gove.

The boy was later airlifted to Royal Darwin Hospital suffering "deep lacerations", a Careflight spokesman told AAP.